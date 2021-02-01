LACONIA — Richard Thompson, 72 of Keasor Court, died on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
Richard was born on October 9, 1949 in Laconia, the son of the late Roland and Margaret (Rhodes) Thompson. Richard proudly served in the US Navy.
Richard worked as a heavy equipment operator for several companies.
Richard is survived by his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Daigneault; and four nephews, Jerry Drouin, Steve Drouin, Pete Drouin, and Jeff Drouin. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Roland Thompson Jr.
Services will be held at a later date at the NH State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
