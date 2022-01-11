Richard L. Lopes, 95

CAMPTON — Richard "Dick" L. Lopes, 95, of Campton, NH, passed away January 7th 2022 at Golden View Health Care Center after a brief illness. Richard was born in New Bedford, MA on August 6, 1926, and lived most of his life on Luke Street in New Bedford, MA before moving to Campton, NH in 2006. He attended Betsy B. Winslow School and New Bedford High School.
Richard worked the majority of his life as a Banker, beginning in 1946 for the Safe Deposit National Bank which merged and eventually became Shawmut Bank where he retired after 42 years as a Customer Service Representative Officer. He took pride in the fact that he learned allaspects and positions at the bank and could be relied on to fill any position necessary. As banks became bigger and focused more on large commercial clients, Richard made it a point to help the “little guy” and became lifelong friends with many people who appreciated his commitment to helping the average person.
Upon retirement he enjoyed gardening and hand building beautiful bird houses from recycled wood crates which funded a lot of lunches with his beloved wife.
Richard will be remembered for his kind, thoughtful and caring ways. He was lovingly referred to as “The Boy Scout of America” by his family for his willingness to always help people by holding the door for others, or otherwise being kind and generous to all he met. Richard was a true Gentleman in every sense of the word.
Richard was married on June 19, 1948 to the love of his life, Olinda A. Lopes, and was happily married for over 72 years! For many years they enjoyed vacationing with family and friends “in the mountains” on Rust Pond in Wolfeboro, NH. In their later years they went on many cruises and loved going out to lunch and occasionally enjoyed a Vodka Stinger. They met many great waiters, waitresses, bartenders and restaurant owners who they befriended and made their lunch outings special.
Richard will be dearly missed by his children, daughter, Linda “Sue” Lopes and husband Michael Rickman of Campton, NH; son, Paul R. Lopes and wife Stacy S. Lopes of Campton, NH; niece, Patricia Barabe and husband Normand Barabe of Dartmouth, MA, whom he became very close to in his later years. Richard was also the proud grandfather to his only grandchild, Tabitha J. Lopes whom he loved very much and helped raise to be a beautiful person.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Olinda A. Lopes; his parents, Joseph R. and Rose P. (Perry) Lopes, along with two sisters, Mildred L. Gaspar and Hilda L. Briggs.
As his wishes, there will be no viewing hours and a private family service and burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Matthews Church in Plymouth, NH.
For online tributes please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
