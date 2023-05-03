Richard Dargy, 81

GILFORD — Richard "Dick" Dargy, 81, of Old Lake Shore Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, after a period of declining health.
Dick was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Laconia, to Philippe and Irene (Brunelle) Dargy.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and spent much of his enlistment in Italy. He married Lorraine (Gray) and together they raised three daughters.
Dick was a self-employed contractor for most of his working years. He was a master craftsman installing and finishing sheetrock, wallpaper and paint. He employed, and was a mentor to, many of his nephews and former son-in-law. He taught them a trade and they have all successfully continued in his legacy. When the day-to-day physical work became too much for him, he transitioned into sales. He enjoyed the daily interactions with many different types of people.
He was a simple man who loved his family, Saturday night card games with family and friends, and relaxing in the beauty of New Hampshire. He was an avid reader with a fascination of the mafia. He loved watching our New England sports teams, but not nearly as much as he loved watching his grand and great-grandchildren participate in basketball, football, field hockey, band, and martial arts. He appreciated a good story or joke, both listening to and telling. Dick was proud of his daughters, but his greatest joy came from his grand and great-grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Naomi Marcoux and her husband Alan, Michele Dargy, and Nicole Taylor and her husband Brad; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Emery, Aaron Clifford and his wife Nikki, Peter Dargy and his wife Leah, Nicholas Eich and his husband Will, Steven Dargy, Maximillian McCullough and his wife Anna, and Meredyth Kjellander and her husband Steve; and his eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jackson, Jacob, Ozzy, Tuckerman, Mason, Rosie, and Ethan. He is also survived by two brothers, Roger and Michael Dargy; many nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. In addition to his parents, Dick is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lorraine (Gray) Dargy.
There will be no calling hours.
A private graveside dervice will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
