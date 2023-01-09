MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard D. Frame, 91, of Moultonborough, (formerly Old Westbury New York), sadly left us Dec. 28,2022.
Born in Hampstead, New York, on Feb. 28, 1931, he was the son of Walter and Lillian (Gunzer) Frame.
Richard grew up in East Williston, New York, and worked at Frame Chevrolet, a family business until his retirement in 1984.
Richie or "Dick", as he was often called was an avid golfer, played all over the world and belonged to many different golf clubs, his most prized membership was to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. Richie was passionate about collecting golf memorabilia and miniature cars, all makes and models. Richie was a 32-degree Scottish Free Mason for 70 years.
Richie so loved his home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was built in 1964. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, and watching his family enjoy the lake. It was his wish to live out the rest of his life at the place he loved so much, the “Lake House.”
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Horton Frame, who died in 2007.
Richie is survived by his three children, Cyndy Schweyher (Gerard), Linda Cleary (Arthur), and Richard Jr. (Margaret); seven grandchildren, Gerard Schweyher (Cassandra), Douglas Schweyher (Rachel), Courtney Cleary (Tim), Lindsay Cleary, Richard-Thomas Cleary, Megan Frame Vanni (Chris) and Jonathan Frame; and great-granddaughters, Hailey, Addalyn Schweyher and Hilde Frame Vanni; in addition, his twin brother, Walter of Augusta, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richie’s name to Shriners Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org), Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith NH. 03253 or a charity of your choice.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Frame Family. For more, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
