ASHLAND — Rhoda May (Goud) Landroche passed away on June 14, 2020 in Laconia, NH. Rhoda was born on December 6, 1930 in Holderness, NH, the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Cote) Goud.
Rhoda went to Holderness Elementary School and graduated from Ashland High School. She lived most of her life in Ashland. She married Harold Octave Landroche on November 11, 1951 and they raised their family in Ashland. Upon graduating from Nursing School at the Laconia Hospital, she was a registered nurse at Sceva Speare Memorial Hospital and Plymouth State College Infirmary in Plymouth, until she retired. She resided for the past four and half years at the Belknap County Nursing Home. Rhoda was a devoted RN, sister, wife and mother. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband Harold Octave Landroche, her sister Romona Hill, and brother Prescott Goud.
Rhoda is survived by her children Michelle Ann Landroche Gray and husband Peter Gray of Laconia; Dale Landroche and wife Velia of Austin, Texas, Cheryl Anita Landroche of Ashland, Jerome Aaron Landroche and wife Cathy of Ashland, Susan Arline Landroche of Enfield, Brian Arthur Landroche of Ashland; grandchildren Tobey Strickland of Hooksett, Jason Avery of Lebanon, Dekota Landroche of Ashland, Daniel Landroche of Los Angeles, California; and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by her Sister Grace Marcroft of Ashland.
Services will be private. Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
