Rena G. Hutchins, 82

WENTWORTH — Rena Gloria Hutchins, 82, of Wentworth, died November 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Caribou, Maine on June 19, 1939, she was the daughter of Dennis and Odiana (Caron) Gagnon.
Rena grew up in Caribou and graduated from Caribou High School. She has been a resident of Wentworth since 1975.
Rena worked for 15 years for Plymouth State College in the Maintenance Department.
Rena was predeceased by her four sisters, Lorraine Houston, Pearl Davis, Joyce Gagnon, and Shirley Labobe; as well as her four brothers, Gilman Gagnon, Dennis Gagnon Jr., Harold Gagnon and Gary Gagnon.
Rena is survived by her husband, the love of her life for 58 years, Charles Hutchins Sr.; her son, Charles Hutchins Jr. of Wentworth; her four daughters, Collette Jones and her husband Tony, of Rumney, Colleen Slavin and her husband Kevin, Tammy Matthews and her husband Jeff, all of Plymouth, Rayleen Lamson of Holderness. She was blessed to be the grandmother of eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.