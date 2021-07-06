ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rebecca Joan Ellis died on June 28, 2021 in Alexandria, VA. She was born on March 27th of the same year to parents Katherine and Michael Ellis. Rebecca spent several weeks of her life in the Lakes Region and enjoyed her daily walks around Lake Opechee. Though her time with her family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.
Rebecca is survived by her parents; her brother, Edward Ellis; paternal grandparents, Alan Ellis and Mary Dunbar; and maternal grandparents, Paul and Margo Racicot.
A fund has been set up in Rebecca's memory through the American SIDS Institute. Donations can be made online: https://www.sids.org/ways-tohelp/donate/
A funeral service and burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7th, at the Union Cemetery Association (176 Academy Street, Laconia, NH). Following the service, there will be light refreshments from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Belknap Mill.
