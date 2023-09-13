Raymond Greenleaf, 83 

ALEXANDRIA — Raymond "Ray" Greenleaf, 83, of Cass Mill Road died on Sunday, Sept. 1, at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.
Ray was born on Aug. 30, 1940, in West Newbury, Massachusetts, son to Arthur Greenleaf and Carolyn (Ordway) Fadden. He proudly served in the New Hampshire National Guard with the 744th unit.
Ray worked as a machinist for various companies, but retired from Webster Valve.
Ray enjoyed eating ice cream, halo-halo and shooting guns. He was very proud of his top gun sharpshooter certification that he obtained. He also loved to go boating and to work on his tractor.
Ray is survived by his wife, Flora (Limas) Greenleaf; his children, David Lord, Seth Greenleaf, Gillian Whaley, Krystal Ellis, David Ellis, Shannon Ullmer, Jared Ellis, and Kevin Greenleaf; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his siblings, Robert Greenleaf and Janet Raines and her children, Sherie Norman and her husband, Payton, and Roger Williams and his wife, Judy. He also leaves behind Doreen Gitshier, Timothy Eaton, Cezar Limas Jr., Clarisse May Limas, Cyvel Limas, Cezar Limas III, Samantha Cariaga, Rizza Lenn Cariaga, Josefa Virtuso and her daughter, Sharmaine May Virtuso, and Noel Cariaga. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Ann Greenleaf.
Calling hours will be held from on Friday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 W. Shore Road, Bristol, NH 03222.
Burial will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Rural Cemetery in West Newbury, Massachusetts.
