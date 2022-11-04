Ralph C. Burleigh, 68

TILTON — Ralph Charles “Gus” Burleigh, 68, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with his beloved companion Mary and her daughter Diane by his side.
He was born on October 15, 1954, in Franklin, the son of the late Ralph P. and Elizabeth Ann (Harbour) Burleigh. Gus was raised in Tilton/Northfield along with his sisters. He was a master straightener and worked at Precision Casting Company in Franklin for 35 years before retiring in 2019. He enjoyed traveling to the coast and spending time with Mary’s grandchildren.
Gus was an avid horseshoe player for many years. He competed in various tournaments and often partnered with Diane, enjoying their time spent playing together. Gus belonged to the New England Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the Andover Horseshoe Club. He will be remembered as easy-going and laid-back.
Gus is survived by his soul mate of 24 years, Mary Lou O’Leary of Tilton; sons, Jason Burleigh of Hudson, Florida, Corey Burleigh and Timothy Burleigh, both of Florida; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Mary’s children, Wally O’Leary of Northfield, Diane Mason of Andover and Daniel O’Leary of Tilton; Mary’s four grandchildren; sister, Darlene Bucharelli of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Paula King and Brenda Yee.
No formal services will be held at this time. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to a charity of their choice. To view Gus’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen.
