Ralph C. Burleigh, 68

Ralph C. Burleigh, 68

TILTON — Ralph Charles “Gus” Burleigh, 68, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with his beloved companion Mary and her daughter Diane by his side.

He was born on October 15, 1954, in Franklin, the son of the late Ralph P. and Elizabeth Ann (Harbour) Burleigh. Gus was raised in Tilton/Northfield along with his sisters. He was a master straightener and worked at Precision Casting Company in Franklin for 35 years before retiring in 2019. He enjoyed traveling to the coast and spending time with Mary’s grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.