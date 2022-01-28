LACONIA — R. Carlene Crowley, 95, passed away on January 24, 2022 after a brief period of declining health.
Carlene was born September 16, 1926 in Ashland NH. She was the eldest daughter of Carl and Grace (Dawson) Crowley. Carlene attended Ashland High School where she graduated in 1944. Carlene moved to Connecticut in 1951 where she and her sister Marion Crowley, made their home for more than 65 years. Carlene worked for the Connecticut Labor Department Federal Credit Union for 39 years.
Carlene had a variety of interests. She was an avid golfer, bowler and cribbage player. Carlene followed many professional sports teams but none as closely as the UCONN Women’s Basketball Team. She took great pride in the accomplishments of this talented group of athletes over the span of many years. However, chief amongst the things that Carlene held dear were her family, her love of NH (which she always referred to as home) and her love of Squam Lake.
Carlene could often be heard telling people that she had been very lucky throughout her life. This was most definitely true. She was surrounded by a loving family and an extraordinary group of friends throughout her life. However, her “good luck” was most definitely evident in September of 1965 when she won proceeds from the first NH Lottery ever tied to a horse race. Carlene’s lottery ticket was tied to the horse that came in second and she used some of these winnings to purchase a cottage of the shores of Little Squam Lake. Carlene loved “the Camp” and many generations of family and friends spent untold happy hours there. There was nothing like Sunday dinner at camp surrounded by family and friends.
Carlene, had a ready smile and a generosity of spirit that made her very easy to love. In the course of her life she touched and influenced the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Carlene and Marion moved back to NH in 2019 and made their home at the Taylor Community in Laconia. Carlene was a resident at Taylor at the time of her passing.
Carlene’s family would like to take a moment to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the Taylor Community for all they’ve done for Carlene. She received outstanding care delivered by a group of caring and compassionate professionals. Most importantly she found herself surrounded by a new group of friends and a second family during her time at Taylor. We are grateful to you all for your time, talent and genuine caring.
Carlene is pre-deceased by her parents, Grace (Dawson) and Carl Crowley; and two bothers, James (Jim) Crowley and Richard (Dick) Crowley. Carlene is survived by her sisters, Marion E Crowley, Joan G Conway and Kay C. Mudgett. Carlene is also survived by five nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland. The Mayhew Funeral home in Plymouth is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlene’s memory may be made to the Taylor Community Sunshine Fund, 435 Union Ave Laconia NH 03246 or to the Squam Lakes Association 534 US Route 3 Holderness, NH 03245.
