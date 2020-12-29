LACONIA — Phyllis Mecheski passed away December 26, 2020. Born November 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eva Thibodeau Mecheski.
A resident of Laconia, NH, Phyllis spent her youth in Cambridge, MA, and Park Ridge, NJ. She moved back to Massachusetts for her education, remaining a lifelong New Englander ever since. Phyllis was exceedingly proud of her college degrees, and throughout her life retained a love of words. She’d say, “Why use a two-syllable word when you can use a five-syllable one?” Phyllis was also a life-long cat lover. She had many talents and hobbies, including various art media, needlework, golf (she even made a hole in one!), crossword puzzles and traveling, Hawaii being one of her favorite destinations.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, David; and nephew, Conrad; and her significant other of 40 years, Fred Davidson.
Phyllis leaves behind three sisters, Sr. Anne Madeleine of the Visitation Monastery in Brooklyn, NY, Pamela Lubin (husband Paul) of Boston, MA, Suzanne Roberts of Westfield, MA; and sister-in-law, Eveleen Mecheski of The Villages, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Phyllis will also be sadly missed by her many cousins and friends throughout the country, all of whom will remember her exuberance and her love of vibrant color and dance.
Donations may be made to the Care and Concern Committee of the Gilford (NH) Community Church or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association (attn: Hospice).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private
