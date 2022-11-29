LACONIA — Peter Ingve Cassell, 80, of South Down Shores, passed away on Nov. 20, at his home surrounded by family, after a two-year battle with sarcoma.

Peter was born on April 21, 1942, in New Rochelle, New York. He was the son of the late Carl and Lucile (Anderson) Cassell. He moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, at age 2. He met his future wife, Veronica "Connie" Morkert, in junior high school, and they married on Aug. 25, 1962. They raised their family in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, moving to Andover, Massachusetts, in July 1975, and to Laconia in November 1998.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.