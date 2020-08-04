Patricia Soules went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020.
She was born on February 5, 1938, to Merton and Louise (Hobart) Soules of Binghamton, NY. She held many occupations in her lifetime, but her last years as an LPN was her life’s calling.
She leaves behind children Sally and Dennis Cote of Hill, NH, Faith Lefler of Maine, David and Terry Lefler of Bath, NH, and Larry DeAngelis of Gilford, NH; ten grandchildren, Crystal Goller, Stephen Cote, Mary Luszey, Tom Moore, Elisha Waterman, Shawn Hoagland, Sharde, Hannah, Alexanderia, and David Lelfer; and 16 great-grandchildren, the loves of her life who spent countless hours with her. She also leaves one niece, Bonnie Fisher, and great-niece, Samantha, of Florida; and cousins Jackie of Florida, Paul and Joan of New York, and Leona of New York.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Merton and Louise Soules of New York; her sister, Joan Rice of Florida; and her eldest grandchild, Sally Avery of Laconia.
There will be a graveside service at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH, on August 10th followed by a Celebration of Life at Hope Community Chapel in Franklin, NH.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to her church family, Hope Community Chapel of Franklin, NH.
