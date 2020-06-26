GILFORD — Patricia Madeline Johnson, 95, of 15 Bacon Drive, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a brief period of declining health at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Patricia was born on January 19, 1925, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Roland and Loreen (Marshall) Perry. In 1943, she married the love of her life, Gale W. Johnson.
She was employed as a file clerk with Laconia Bank (Bank of New Hampshire) in Laconia and Gilford.
Patricia enjoyed her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved swimming at Alton Bay with her friends which she was able to do through the summer of 2019. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband around New Hampshire
Patricia is survived by her daughters Linda Zelonis and her husband Charles of Gilford, NH, Pamela Hanlon of Wilmington, MA, and Robin Johnson, Gilford, NH., and seven grandchildren; Jennifer Fields, Julie Flynn, Ryan Hanlon, Sherri Meissner, Brandi Hoyt, Douglas McMath, and Hollianne Ibarra, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband in, Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Barnard, and her brother Robert Perry.
At Patricia’s request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Patricia will be buried with her husband in early July at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
