LACONIA — Patricia “Pat” Newton died peacefully after visiting with her family at Forestview Manor in Meredith on April 8, 2021.
She was born Patricia Alice Collins on March 29, 1930 in Laconia and attended local schools and Plymouth State College.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed photography, gardening, walking and politics. Pat was happiest at Lake Winnipesaukee. She enjoyed summers on Bear Island as a child, and raised her family at camps on Ferry Shores, Moultonboro Neck, and Breezy Point, Little Bear Island. Later, she enjoyed New Hampshire’s warm weather at family camps on Little Bear and Welch islands, kayaking and rowing around them into her late eighties.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Inda “Mamie” and Lawton Quimby, and George “Chappie” Collins; her brother, George Collins III; her sister, Elizabeth Finnegan; and her son, Peter Newton.
She is survived by her children and their families, Jay and Lynne Newton of Gilford, Carol Newton of Laconia, and Janis and Brian Bellavance of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pat will be interred in a private ceremony at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
