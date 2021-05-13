ALTON — Patricia C. "Pat" Fraser, age 84, of Alton died at home May 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Pat was born in Palisades Park, NJ, December 16, 1936, the daughter of Thomas J. Corbett Sr. and Hilda L. (Pankenier) Corbett. She was educated in the Leonia, NJ, schools and graduated from Leonia High School, class of 1954. She graduated from the Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1957, and became a Registered Nurse.
On October 9, 1959, she married her husband, William D. "Bill" Fraser Sr. Together they raised their family in Packanack Lake, Wayne, NJ, before moving to Wolfeboro, NH, in 1976.
Pat enjoyed a 54-year career as an RN prior to retiring in 2011. She concentrated in geriatric nursing. Pat was an avid cross-country skier, hiker, swimmer and bicyclist. She also enjoyed reading.
Pat was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Bill, in 2008. She is also predeceased by her brother, Thomas J. Corbett Jr. and her sister Eleanor C. Lutz.
She is survived by her sons, William D. Fraser Jr. and wife Katherine and Wayne D. Fraser and wife Catherine, all of Alton. She also leaves four grandchildren, Margaret Fraser, Jeffrey Fraser and wife Alice, Sarah Fraser and Laura (Fraser) Anderson and husband Stuart, as well as two great-grandchildren, Chester Fraser and Lydia Fraser.
Following a family ceremony at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, Pat will be interred with her late husband.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Pat's memory may do so to the Granite VNA, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Peaslee Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
