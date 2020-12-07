GILFORD — Olive L. Haddock passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 2, 2020, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Olive was born on January 30, 1925 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Guy and Harriet (Cram) Smith. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1943 and then attended Laconia Business College where she was president of her class.
In 1954 she married Clayton R Haddock. They built their home in Gilford in 1961, where they raised their three children. She resided there until 2019.
Olive worked for O'Shea’s Department Store in Laconia for many years before retiring in 1987. She was a longtime member of the United Baptist Church of Lakeport.
Family and friends meant everything to Olive. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Olive loved to bake, do crossword puzzles, garden, and visit the ocean. She spent many hours with her friends knitting for family, church events, and for those in need. Olive always had a positive attitude and great sense of humor.
Olive is survived by her daughter, Brenda Higgins and her husband Scott of Eliot, ME; her son, Kevin and his wife Beth of Gilford, NH, her son Jeffrey and his wife Ann of Barrington, NH; six grandchildren; and 2 great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband in 1987, and her sisters, Lois Smith and Evelyn Smith.
The family would like to thank the incredible people at the Belknap County Nursing home for their care and compassion during her stay.
There will be a private family service.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinson-beane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.