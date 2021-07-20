BELMONT — Normand Raymond Lettre, 87, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Normand was born on March 7, 1934 in Manchester, NH, the son of Joseph and Eugenie (D'Amour) Lettre.
Normand enjoyed going to car shows and spent his free time working on his house, landscaping, and keeping everything up to date. He retired from Anheuser-Busch, Merrimack.
Normand is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol (Johnson) Lettre of Belmont; son, David Allan Lettre and his wife Christine of Weare; his granddaughters, Kera Hartlen and her husband Blaine of Whitefield, Annette Chaput and her husband Brian of Merrimack, and Jennifer Omer of Hillsborough; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Richard Johnson. In addition to his parents, Normand was predeceased by his brother, Leopold Lettre and his sister, Leona Villeneuve.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.