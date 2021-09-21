Norman Persons, 92

GILFORD — Norman "Dick" Persons, 92, of Boyd Hill Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Dick was born on October 31, 1928 in Laconia, the son of Van and Ida (Gray) Persons.
He was a lifetime resident of the Lakes Region, owner and president of Persons Concrete for 37 years. He enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, building his own stone walls, landscaping around his home, and spending time with his beloved Toy Poodle, Tar. He owned and operated the Ramblin Vewe Farm since the late 1980s.
Dick is survived by his son Steve Persons of CO; and his grandchildren, Sara Frasco and her three daughters of CA, and Renee Persons and her son of CO; his sister Elaine Persons-Swanson of Laconia. In addition to his parents, Dick is predeceased by his beloved wife Betty (Darling) Persons; his brothers Winston Persons and Roger Persons; and his dog Tar.
A Calling Hour will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
A service will also take place at the church starting at 11:00 a.m.
Graveside burial will immediately follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
