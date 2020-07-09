LACONIA — Niel C. Young passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2020.
A proud 75 year Laconia native, Niel was born on April 9, 1945, son of Mabel (Rollins) Young and Pvt. Cornelius Young, who was KIA 12/25/1944. Niel was born the following spring and was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Alice Young and great aunt, Emma (Young) Foughner.
Niel was employed at NH Astro Ball Bearings before starting his own small business in 1973. He owned and operated DSC Courier & Air Freight until he retired in 2018. In 1993, Niel began writing a conservative weekly column for the Weirs Times, Advocates for Honest Open Government, until he retired his pen in 2018. In 1996 Niel had an idea for a local radio program with a conservative focus, and became the host of The Advocates, which recently celebrated a 24 year run with the help of his loyal co-hosts and listeners.
Niel was an active member of his community, including 3 terms as a City Councilman and 2 terms as a State Legislator. Niel was a proud supporter of our military and was a co-organizer for the Freedom Fund Rallies. Most notable, Niel’s proudest community contribution was his commitment to the inception and dedication to the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League, serving on the Board of Directors for 19 years, including coaching, reffing, and 9 years as league president.
In his younger years, Niel was a competitor, participating in all Laconia Men’s League athletics until his 3 children were old enough to play sports, then he began coaching them. He was a loyal and dedicated spectator to his 3 children, traveling all of NH to watch their games. “Poppy” continued with that passion traveling to his grandchildren’s events with “Nanny/Mimi” be it sports, church and school functions, birthday parties, and graduations.
Niel found much joy and value in spending time with his family, but his greatest treasured time was with his wife whom he adored. For many years they enjoyed drives to the seacoasts of NH and ME.
Niel is survived by his wife, Betty (Margeson) Young; children, Chris Young (Karen) of Honesdale, PA, Stephanie (Young) Howland (Todd) of Hampstead, NH, and Dean Young (Bana) of Annapolis, MD; grandchildren, Connor and Mikayla Young, Ethan and Owen Howland, Alec Young, Shannon Benning; step-daughter, Cathy (Cox) Rizzi (Paul) of Concord, NH; step-son, Dan Cox (Shirley) of Whitefield, NH; and grandchildren Nick, Alex, and Phillip Rizzi, and Justin and Courtney Cox.
Niel’s family, friends, and many listeners/readers will miss this patriot’s fervent enthusiasm for respectful, spirited debate.
A special note of gratitude to Bayada Hospice and Comfort Keepers & Live Free Caregiver Agencies. Niel acknowledged the blessings of love from family and his exemplary care.
A private burial has been planned.
In memoriam, please make contributions to Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League (LAYBL), P.O. Box 1633, Laconia, NH 03247-1633.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.