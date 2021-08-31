FITCHBURG, Mass. — Neal L. Martin, age 100, of Fitchburg, MA, died at home on August 29, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born in Franklin, New Hampshire on August 25, 1921, the son of Sidney and Regina (Sylvestre) Martin and has lived in Fitchburg since 1959. Neal was a chemical engineer. He worked for many years in the paper industry, including Fraser Paper, Ltd. in Madawaska, Maine, and Crocker Burbank, Weyerhaeuser, James River Corporation, and Crocker Technical Papers in Fitchburg, retiring in 1984. He had been an active member of the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).
An Army veteran of World War II, he served in the European Theater of Operations in four campaigns including the Battle of the Bulge.
He will be missed by his six children, Stephen S. Martin and spouse Cheryl A. (Sweatman) Martin, Craig J. Martin and spouse Sandra K. (Lathrop) Martin, Daniel J. Martin and spouse Cathy (Raymond) Martin, Lisa M. Martin, Carol A. Martin and spouse Jesse Coe, and Ellen J. (Martin) Ferraro and spouse Paul B. Ferraro; his sister, Marie Kulacz; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Alice Cadle.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bernice (Albert) Martin; brothers, Sgt. Roger S. Martin of the US Army Air Corps who was missing in action in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II, and Ray Martin; and his sisters, Rita Sargent and Arlene Brine.
Neal was very proud of his family, his country, his military service, and his career in the paper industry.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, MA, on Friday, September 3, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Martin Memorial Fund, Franklin Historical Society, P.O. Box 43, Franklin, New Hampshire 03235.
