FRANKLIN — Nancy R. C. Garland, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Golden View in Meredith, after a period of failing health. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1938, the daughter of Rolfe W. and Florence M. (Bennett) Camp. She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1956. She left Franklin at the age of 19 to explore the big city life of Boston. She worked for many years for Dwight Rudd Insurance, Prime computer and went on to get her Broker License to sell Insurance. Nancy loved to spend her weekends skiing in both Stowe and Killington, Vermont.
Nancy met Don Garland in 1970 and they married on February 14,1976, on Valentine's Day. She lived for many years in Framingham, Massachusetts where she and her late husband Don ran their business Don Garland Inc. Nancy and Don spent their leisure time boating on Lake Cochituate in their own backyard. Nancy moved back to Franklin in 2017 to be near her family. She was predeceased by her husband of over 30 years, Donald A. Garland, on June 7, 2006, and her sister, Joan Hinds on September 23, 2020.
Her family includes, sisters, Janet Hill and her husband David, of Franklin, Linda Brochu and her husband Denis, of Franklin; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Robert Briggs of Franklin, Tamara and Gregory Husband of Franklin, Theresa and David Hill of Franklin, Renee and Nicholas Mercurio of Westerville, Ohio, Jeffrey and Amy Hinds of Tilton, and Randy and Joan Hinds of Franklin.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH. Burial with committal service will follow at the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin
Those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way can make donations in her memory to the Franklin Outing Club, C/O Kathy Fuller, 200 Prospect St., Franklin, NH 03235.
