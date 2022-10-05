NORTHFIELD — It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, the children of Nancy M. Brown, 83, announce the passing of their beloved mother and our family matriarch on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home in Northfield.
Nancy was born in Chichester, on January 12, 1939, to the late George W. Witham Sr. and Helen (Gilman) Witham.
She was married to Raleigh M. Brown until his passing in 1967. At the young age of 28, she was left to raise their five young children. In addition to caring for her children, she worked for Sprague Electric, Webster Foundry, Concord Hospital in food/catering services all for 16 years each, lastly, spending 13 years at Sanbornton Central School, ending her career as the manager.
At an early age, Nancy had a passion for baking, making her first cake for a family anniversary. This love of baking led her to cake decorating and catering.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Alma Witham, and Linda and her husband, Elwood Roberts; her brother, Richard Witham; her great-granddaughter, Adalyn Petty; and her sister-in-law, Carol Witham.
Her family includes her children, Sylvia A. Hoyt of Hopkinton, Bruce (Mindy) Brown of Northfield, Alan (Patty) Brown of Conway, South Carolina, Carolyn (Robert) DiNitto of Sanbornton, and Brian Brown of Northfield. Her grandchildren, Alex (Jenn) Brown, Gretchen (Toby) Paddock, Jason, Timothy, Daniel Brown, Craig (Lauren) Barton, Julie (Jason) Petty; and several great-grandchildren. Her sister, Janet (Charles) Rand; brothers, Elvin Witham, George Witham Jr., David (Georgette) Witham; several nieces and nephews along with a verymspecial list of long-time friends, Connie Mulcahy, Nancy Collins, Jean Donahue, Pat LaLiberte. Wonderful neighbors, Scott, Karrie, Hunter and Matthew Finemore. Thank you for all you've done for the Brown family over the years.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nancy's funeral service will begin around 11:45 a.m., all to occur at the Smart Funeral Home, 584 West Main Street, Tilton, NH. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery in Tilton. All are invited to Nancy and Brian's residence for a luncheon after her burial.
To remember Nancy in a special way, please consider a memorial contribution to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235 or the Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut Street, Franklin, NH 03235 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.