Nancy L. Pelczar, 52

MEREDITH — Nancy Lee Pelczar, 52, of Meredith, died January 8, 2022 at her home, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Boston, MA on July 3, 1969, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Bonnie (Ferguson) Calzada.
Nancy lived most all her life in Meredith. She attended Meredith Schools and graduated from New Hampshire Technical Institute, with an associate degree in nursing.
Nancy worked in the nursing field for Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith and for Granite VNA, Concord, NH, for many years.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gregory J. Pelczar of Meredith; her children, Brady K. Pelczar of Bristol, Jordan E. Sciuto of Haverhill, MA, her mother, Bonnie (Ferguson) Calzada of Meredith; brothers, Bart Calzada of Richmond, VA., Seve Calzada of Palm Harbor, FL; sisters, Dawn Calzada-Charma of Newark, DE, Laura Calzada-Horne of Port Orange, FL; many nieces, and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Granite State VNA, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
The Mayhew Funeral homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
