TILTON — Nancy J. (Sullivan) Tryon, 68, a longtime resident of Tilton died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side following her short battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy was born on May 24, 1952 in Brighton, MA, the daughter of the late John and Grace (Warner) Sullivan. She moved to New Hampshire from Waltham, MA with her family in 1983.
She was employed as an Executive Assistant for Franklin Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Franklin for 14 years, before that she worked at digital for 20 years. Nancy was active volunteer with the Community Action Program Elder Services Program. Throughout her life Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but when she became a Nana her world revolved around spoiling her grandkids with love. She will be missed for her wit, humor and passion of helping others. She was a very proud member of the Mountain View Church in Sanbornton.
She was predeceased by her husband, David K. Tryon on September 25, 2008.
Her family includes: her son, Roger and his wife Julie Taylor of Meredith; her two daughters, Karen W. Tryon of Grantham and her two children Hayden and Nathaniel Hoey and Kathleen and her husband Anglo Glover of Atlanta, GA and their two children Isaiah and Elijah Glover; her two sisters, Maureen Hachey of West Roxbury, MA and Patricia Doherty of Virginia Beach, VA; her brother, Paul Sullivan of Canton, MA; along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Church in Sanbornton, 322 Upper Bay Road.
Memorial donations in memory of Nancy, may be made to Franklin Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
