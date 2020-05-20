On Friday, May 15, 2020, Lonnie Haslam passed away peacefully after his battle with liver cancer. He was 67.
Lonnie was born on May 23, 1952 in Laconia, NH to Millard and Janet Haslam. It was there he attended school and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1971.
After graduation, he and a high school friend decided to take a road trip to California. He spent some time in Fresno and found his way up to Sacramento, where he worked as a mechanic for his soon-to-be-partner Dick Baker at the Goodyear in Rancho Cordova. In November 1979, Lonnie and Dick Baker opened the Goodyear Tire Center in Lodi – dba Tokay Tire Service, Inc. in 1992, following Dick's retirement, Lonnie became sole owner. In January 2020, Lonnie's son, Matt Haslam, took over the business.
On September 23, 1989, Lonnie married Donna Hausauer. Together, they built a wonderful life and shared many cherished memories.
Lonnie's greatest passion was his shop. He enjoyed the many loyal customers over the 40-plus years. He was an easy-going, gentle man. He will always be remembered for his kind nature and many jokes.
Lonnie is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 30 years, Donna; daughter Tara of Sacramento, California; son Matt of Lodi, California; grandchildren Christian and Kellen of Anderson, South Carolina; and great-grandson Jayce of Anderson, South Carolina. He is also survived by brothers Gordon and his wife Elizabeth of Fresno, California, Michael and his wife Celeste of Grand Terrace, California; sisters Linda and her husband Allan Dickinson of Meredith, NH, Patsy Hurd of Meredith, NH, Melody Murrell of Bloomfield, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Janet; and granddaughter, Jessica Funk-Haslam.
In consideration of the current on-going heath crises, no memorial service has been planned at this time. Invitations will be mailed at a later date.
Lodi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A virtual register may be signed at www.lodifuneralhome.com where memories can be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.