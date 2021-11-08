FRANKLIN — Michael R. Moore, 54, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his sister Lisa and best friend Eric Chagnon by his side on October 10, 2021. He was born in Laconia on April 4, 1967.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Linda and Roger Morin, both sets of his grandparents and a younger sister, Melissa Dupont. He was raised by his father Roger and stepmother Wanda in Belmont for most of his life and was a graduate of Concord High School in 1988.
Michael had several jobs in his life; when he was part of LRCS he worked at AutoServ in Tilton before he retired in 2017 after 17 years. He was one of the most innocent lovable persons, he always had a smile and nothing really bothered him. He was a big flirt and loved 80s music, WWE wrestling, which he was able to attend three live shows with his "bro" Eric, and he loved to watch the 4th of July firework celebrations.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Lisa and her husband Eric Chagnon of Franklin, Dawn and her husband Ken Karpowich of Lovell, ME, Michelle and her husband Phil Perkins of Redding, CA, Misty and her husband Phil Wyatt of Belmont and Star and her husband Jonathan Shailus; his brothers, Tom Moore of Florida, Mark Dupont of Nevada and Lloyd "Scooter" and his wife Amanda Rollins of Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great nephews. He had a very lovable caring relationship with his niece, Marissa Deforge; great-nephew, Wyatt Deforge; and great-niece, Olivia Deforge.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton. A gathering will be held at the Bessie Rowell Community Center, 12 Rowell Dr., Franklin following the celebration from 2-5 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Union Cemetery in Laconia.
Memorial donations in memory of Michael, may be made to the NDSS, National Down Syndrome Society.
For more information or to leave the family a condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
