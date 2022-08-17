CENTER HARBOR — Rev. Michael R. McCutcheon, 75, of Center Harbor, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home under hospice care.
Mike was born in Boston and grew up in Waban, MA, graduating from Newton South High School. He came to New Hampshire to attend Belknap College in Center Harbor. After a brief Naval service, he returned to finish college and settled in Meredith.
Mike was involved in the community; he enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball, especially when his own kids were on his team. Early in his career, he worked at various industries in the Lakes Region and served as President of the Lakes Region Management Club. In his 50s, Mike was called to the ministry. He attended Andover Newton Seminary and was ordained at his home church, First Congregational Church in Meredith. As a minister, he touched many lives, serving as pastor of Longmeadow Congregational Church in Auburn, for five years before going on to work as an interim pastor at churches in New Hampshire and South Carolina.
Mike was an avid golfer and lover of all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. But his greatest love was his family.
Mike leaves his loving wife of 30 years, Carol, along with his son Lance and wife Melissa; his daughter, Shelly (Matt) Capen; and beloved grandchildren, Kelsey, Erynn, Zack, Chris, Alyssa and Nick; his brother, Thomas McCutcheon Jr.; and niece Katie (David) Itse.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Virginia McCutcheon; and his brother, David.
A celebration of life will be held at First Congregational Church in Manchester, at 508 Union Street on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
In remembrance, donations may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at www.NETRF.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.