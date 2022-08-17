Michael R. McCutcheon, 75

CENTER HARBOR — Rev. Michael R. McCutcheon, 75, of Center Harbor, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home under hospice care.

Mike was born in Boston and grew up in Waban, MA, graduating from Newton South High School. He came to New Hampshire to attend Belknap College in Center Harbor. After a brief Naval service, he returned to finish college and settled in Meredith.

