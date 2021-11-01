Michael R. Bourque, 68

FRANKLIN — Michael Royal Bourque, 68, of Baldwin Street, passed away from bladder cancer at Mountain Ridge Center, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Michael was born on December 2, 1952 in Laconia, the son of Maurice and Martha (Smith) Bourque.
Mike was a graduate of Belmont High in 1970. He went on to study Taekwondo in NC under Master Larry Hartsell. Mike became accomplished in several areas of martial arts. He worked quality control for Vutec. His hobbies included martial arts, archery, including making bows, reading, and a love for Native American culture.
Michael is survived by his sister Maureen Amell of Wells, ME; two nephews, Corey and Tyler Amell, both of Derry, NH; and his adopted daughter, Kelley Amell of Hill, NH; many cousins; and lifelong friends. He is predeceased by a brother, Marshall.
Special thanks to the compassionate staff at Mountain Ridge Center.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.