Michael J. Reneau, 44 

BELMONT — Michael James Reneau, 44, of Union Road, passed away on Saturday, July 8, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Michael was born on Dec. 26, 1978, in Laconia, the son of James and Avis (Gilman) Reneau.
BELMONT — Michael James Reneau, 44, of Union Road, passed away on Saturday, July 8, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Michael was born on Dec. 26, 1978, in Laconia, the son of James and Avis (Gilman) Reneau.
Mike was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region growing up in Belmont, and graduating from Belmont High School in 1997. After graduation Mike spent several years as a butcher at the old Walters Market in Laconia. He then went on to work in the construction field for several years.
He enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and chilling with his friends and family. He loved being outdoors, enjoying nature, sitting around a camp fire shooting the sh!t with the people he loved, and being out on the water. Mike was a great friend to many.
You could always go to him to celebrate the highs of life, but could also count on him to be there for you in the lows.
Mike had a very contagious laugh that could make you smile anytime you heard it. He had a heart of gold. He was always there for his friends and loved ones. Another thing "Big Mike," as his friends lovingly called him, was known for was his love of cats. He loved to be home and relaxing with his cat, Sable.
Michael is survived by his brother, Thomas Reneau and his wife Amanda, and their son Tyler of Sanbornton; and his father, James Reneau of Tilton. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Avis Reneau.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Mike’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held on Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the event hall at the VFW Laconia Post 1670, 143 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246. The family asks that you bring your favorite dish to share if you are able.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How have you personally been affected by the recent heavy rains? Click on the image to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.