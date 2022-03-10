BRIDGEWATER — Michael J. Haskell, 64, passed away December 19, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mike was born September 1, 1957, the youngest son of Dolores and Edward Haskell. He lived in Bridgewater his entire life, graduating from Newfound Memorial High School in 1976.
Michael spent his younger years working for A.W. Sewell and Modern Appliance Center where he became a master technician in appliance repair as well as proficient in electrical and plumbing repair — if it was broke — Mike could fix it!
He then worked for the State of New Hampshire’s 911 program from its very early developmental stages. It is here that Mike’s ability to maintain and repair most anything really came into being — he again proved to be irreplaceable!
Mike was predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his sister, Cathy Comeau and her husband David of Bridgewater; and his two brothers, Edward Haskell Jr. and his wife Tanya of Rumney and William Haskell and his wife Kathleen of Bristol. Mike’s many nephews and nieces will greatly miss their uncle and his love and compassion for them. Mike also leaves behind his “second” family, Bruce and Deb Cheney with whom he shared over 45 years of an incredible friendship. You are so very sorely missed “Mikey,” we love you.
As per Mike’s request, there will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.