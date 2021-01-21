HOLDERNESS — Michael H. O’Donnell 68, of Holderness, NH, husband and best friend of Linda O’Donnell for over 43 years, died peacefully on January 9, 2021 at DHMC in Lebanon, NH.
Mike was born on May 18, 1952 in Plymouth, NH to Concetta (Connie) and Francis (Sonny) O’Donnell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Erin O’Donnell and her husband Peter Roberts and their children Boon and Bea, Katie O’Donnell and her husband Brandon Abdallah; and his brother, Thomas O’Donnell and his wife Luz.
Mike was predeceased by both parents, and one brother, James O’Donnell.
He was a graduate of Holderness School and Plymouth State College.
Mike was a Sergeant and, for a time, town prosecutor for the Holderness Police Department. He was also a NH Conservation Officer. Never one for office work, he started his own woodworking business in the 1980s. Fine woodworking became his passion. He was uncompromising in his work, whether it was a simple or a complicated project. Mike found great satisfaction working in his shop with his hand tools, or working outside in the woods clearing and maintaining the land.
He had many interests. In his youth he enjoyed white water canoeing and racing, downhill skiing, rock climbing, sailing with his cousins, and piloting a Piper Cub with his favorite uncle, Al. He was also an avid reader. When he was 50, he discovered that he could dance. This activity took Mike and Linda to several Contra and English Country dances and festivals across New England, New York, and Canada. His Home Dance was in Norwich VT., where he formed many deep relationships with a new circle of close friends.
Mike had a wonderful sense of humor and expressed it with quick wit and a twinkle in his eye. He also was a notable story teller, keeping the attention of family and friends with his stories from being a cop, a fish and game officer, and his miss-adventures while flying.
Mike was a man of integrity and complete honesty. He made a point of always making himself available to his friends, and would stop what he was doing whenever they needed help, or just wanted to talk.
For Mike, family meant everything. He was very proud of both of his daughters. He was thrilled to become a grandfather and delighted when his grandchildren moved to NH. His “girls” were his world, and he will be missed terribly by them and all of his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in late spring.
