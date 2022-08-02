Michael E. Chavanelle, 62

WOLFEBORO — Michael Earl Chavanelle, 62, formerly of Belmont, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro.
Michael was born in Manchester on October 1, 1959, to Donald W. Chavanelle and Geraldine (Mahoney) Huckins.
Michael was a sports fan. He loved watching wrestling, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and all football games.
Michael is survived by his brother, Scott and his wife Kelly; his mother, Geraldine Huckins; nephews, Billy and Ryan; and niece, Taylor Chavanelle. He is predeceased by his father, Donald Chavanelle; and brother, William Chavanelle.
Burial will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, NH, 03102. All are welcome to attend.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
