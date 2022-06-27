WOLFEBORO — Maxine A. Thibodeau, 92, formerly of Franklin and Tilton, died at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro after a brief illness on June 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Franklin on July 31, 1929 the daughter of Norris and Etta (Morrill) Andrews. Maxine resided in Franklin and Tilton for several years before moving to Wolfeboro to reside with her daughter due to failing sight.
She was formerly employed at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen prior to retirement.
She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
While raising her own family, she was also a caregiver to many other children, who adored her.
Maxine so enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the past 50 years. They all loved her so much and will remember her playfulness and joy when they could be together, attending many sports events and music recitals. She loved special visits and one-on-one lunches with kids visiting.
Maxine enjoyed reminiscing about old friends and family times. And friends who she had much fun with finding crazy costumes and dressing up with for special events, bowling and line dancing.
Maxine was the youngest of a large family raised during the depression and WWII. She attended Franklin schools, married in 1948 and raised a large family of her own.
Family members include her daughters, Carol A. Roberson of Wolfeboro, Anne L. Thibodeau of Northfield, and Ellen Cimon of Laconia; two sons, Charles J. Thibodeau and wife Sue of Puyallup, WA and Dan Thibodeau of Laconia; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Bruce Thibodeau; grandchild, Hannah Cimon; and siblings; brothers, Darrell, Forrest and Richard Andrews; sisters, Althea Barton and Norma Szumiesz.
A graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Donations in memory of Maxine may be made to NH Food Bank or NH Association form the Blind.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
