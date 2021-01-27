LACONIA — MaryBelle Hollins, 102, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
MaryBelle was born on March 6, 1918 in Laconia, the daughter of Harry and Louise (Dionne) Peavey.
MaryBelle enjoyed going on rides throughout New Hampshire on weekends with her daughter and going to Dunkin Donuts to visit with many of her friends. She also liked visiting her grandchildren. She was also a retiree from Allen Rogers, Inc after working there for over 35 years.
MaryBelle is survived by her son, Thomas Hollins and his wife, Barbara, of Belmont; her son, Louis Hollins of Belmont; daughters, Kathryn Sims, of Laconia, Donna Smith, of Louisiana; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband, Earl Hollins; son, Earl Jr.; daughters, Doris, Helen, Miriam and Lillian. She is also the last of 13 brothers and sisters.
Per MaryBelle’s request there will be no services.
A Graveside Service will be held in Union Cemetery in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
