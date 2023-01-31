Mary M. Divers, 72

LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sadness of her friends and family. We are certain that she continues waving her baton and blowing her trumpet with the many musicians who have preceded her.

Mary’s life began in Havre-de-Grace, Maryland, on Jan. 31, 1950. She picked up the baritone horn in 4th grade, joined the junior/senior high school bands, and eventually learned the sousaphone, too. At the end of 10th grade, her family moved to Laconia. During her stint in the Laconia High School band, she was a student director, played solos, began to learn the trombone, participated for two years in the New Hampshire All-State Band and received the Jay Hurd Memorial Outstanding Band Member Award at graduation.

