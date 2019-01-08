WELLS, Maine, and MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Mary M. (Fitzgerald) DeMarco, 84, of Marco Island, Florida, and Wells Beach, Maine, and formerly of Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019.
Mary (Chickie) was raised in North Adams, Massachusetts, where she met and married the love of her life, Patrick DeMarco. She graduated from the Elms College with a bachelor’s degree, taught elementary school for years, and retired from teaching at Woodland Heights Elementary School in Laconia, New Hampshire. Mary loved spending time at the beach, treasured her family and many friends, and her love of travel took her to dozens of countries around the world.
Mary combined her love of family, friends, and travel in many of her adventures. Mary and her husband, Patrick, traveled throughout the United States, Europe, England, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Mexico, Hong Kong and China. She loved to travel with her family; spending time backpacking through Eastern Europe, touring Ireland and the Caribbean, exploring Mexico, Italy and Spain and visiting her grandchildren in Costa Rica, Arizona and New England. She especially enjoyed cruising and took many trips on an Irish-themed Caribbean adventure, always returning with new music and stories to share and looking forward to her next trip.
Mary also loved the theater; she held seasonal tickets to theater in Naples, Florida, and Ogunquit, Maine, and enjoyed attending both Broadway and Off-Broadway shows as well as productions abroad.
Mary was active in her community and church wherever she went. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish in Wells, Maine, and the San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island, Florida, and served as a Eucharistic Minister until her passing.
She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Patrick DeMarco, and her beloved son, Christopher DeMarco.
She leaves behind five children, Kim Woodford and husband David of Leominster, Massachusetts; Patrick DeMarco and wife Heather of San Tan Valley, Arizona; Kevin DeMarco and wife Cheryl of Wells, Maine; Kristin Shaw and husband Jeff of Epping, New Hampshire; and James DeMarco and his partner, Francisco (Paco) Navarrete, from Guadalajara, Mexico. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sydney and Aaron Woodford and Angelina, Sofia, Juliana, and John-Patrick DeMarco; and two step-grandchildren, Nichole and C.J. Senarosa.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine. A mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Mary DeMarco Memorial Fund (http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5552430&pg=personal&fr_id=39300).
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mary‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090. www.bibberfuneral.com.
