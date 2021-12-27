MEREDITH — Mary Lee Harvey, 78, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born in Laconia, NH, on March 12, 1943, she was the daughter of Henry B. and Florence (McGinnis) Fournier. Mary Lee was a lifelong resident of Meredith and graduate of Meredith High School. She also graduated from Hesser College in Manchester.
Mary Lee worked for the Town of Meredith for over 30 years in the Planning and Zoning office.
Mary Lee was a communicant of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Meredith and member of the Meredith Alumni Association.
Mary Lee was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Francis Wayne Harvey, who died in November of 2001.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Connaughton, and Meredith Harvey; her granddaughter, Kiara Babb and husband Keith; her great-granddaughter, Lily; her sister, Natalie Lord; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith on Wednesday, December 29th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30th at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the visiting Angels and the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253.
