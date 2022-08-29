Mary I. Archambeault, 86

GLENCLIFF — Mary Isabelle Archambeault, 86, died at her home in Glencliff on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Mary was born on January 17, 1936 in Gilford, to the late Clarence A. Bean and Bernice I. (Hines) Miles.
Mary was employed making wood products at Allen Rogers for years. She loved her work. She worked 2rd shift and walked to and from Laconia from her home in Franklin. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, dancing and listening to music, and playing cards.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tawny D. Smart and her partner Robert L. Griggs of Laconia, NH, and Sarita M. Beaule and her partner Bert Davis of Berlin, NH; three sons, James “Jim” Miles of Ormand Beach, FL, John Cilley of Laconia, NH, and Richard “Rick” L. Archambeault Jr. of Laconia, NH; six grandchildren, Tadd M. Brouillet and his partner Catrina Locke, Amelia Romprey, Shawn Hildreth, Brian Kempton, Kirk Miles, and Justin Briggs; nine great-grandchildren, Xander M. Brouillet, and his sister Riley Defosses, Syrenity-Sage Simoneau, Trevor Partridge, Silas Hildreth, Mercedes Kempton, Promise Kempton, Taylin Briggs, and Hunter Archambeault; one great-great-grandson, Dawson Savoie; sister, Judy Camire and her husband Lou; and a niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter, Erika Miles.
Burial will take place at on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family has requested that donations in Mary's name be made out to Wilkinson-Beane, Inc., PO Box 67, Laconia, NH 03247-0067, to help defray funeral costs.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
