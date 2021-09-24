Mary Hutchins Hill, 56, lovingly referred to as "Mumma Hill" by her children and family friends, passed away peacefully at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Mary was born October 6, 1964 in Hanover, NH to Wilbur Hutchins and Lois (Cook) Hutchins of Lyme, NH. She graduated from Thetford Academy in 1982, receiving a Senior award as a member of Future Business Leaders of America and was a first-generation college student, earning a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality, from University of New Hampshire in 1986. Mary worked for the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College for nearly 20 years, leading a variety of programs and events, for which she was awarded honorary membership to the Business Bridge Program in 2003. For the last 18 years, Mary worked at Plymouth State University where she was known across campus and in the community for her willingness to help, dedication to her work and her valued friendships with colleagues. Mary will soon be posthumously recognized by the University for her contributions to the COVID-19 Response Team, as one of the recipients of the 2021 Faculty/Staff Award of Excellence.
In her personal life, Mary loved spending time with family and family friends. She enjoyed traveling and shared her love of food, film, and animals with her children, as well as her kindness and unrelenting strength of character. Mary cherished her family history and the influence it had on her, often recalling stories of her strong-willed female ancestors. She was truly the matriarch of her own immediate family, although she would never admit it herself.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Chesley Hill of Lincoln, NH; Naomi Lynn Hill of Plymouth, NH; a son, Curtis J. Hill of State College, PA; her mother, Lois Hutchins of Lyme; her sister Kerene Schwartz of Chelsea, VT; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary E. Hill in 2006; her father, Wilbur Hutchins in 2011; and two brothers, William Guyer in 2013 and Donald Hutchins in 2018.
Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mayhew Funeral Home at 12 Langdon St. in Plymouth.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Strafford Cemetery in Strafford, VT.
A public memorial service will be held at Plymouth State University on October 6, 2021, for family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate Mary’s life.
The family would like to thank the Plymouth & PSU communities, family, and friends for their continued support. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family will be working with Plymouth State University and others to establish a scholarship in Mary's name to assist those in need and will be accepting donations to support this cause. Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/34eeb74d.
