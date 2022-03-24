Mary E. Waldron, 62

BELMONT — Mary Elizabeth Waldron (Coughlin) of Belmont entered eternal peace at home after a progressive disease of dementia on March 19, 2022 at the age of 62. We have found profound peace knowing that her late “puppy” Bella has greeted her at the gates of Heaven.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Mary met the love of her life “Ernie” during seasonal retail work in 1983 and soon relocated to Belmont to be closer to Ernie’s family. She worked a variety of jobs, typically in an office setting, but thrived working with people regardless of the profession. Her last position she held was working for the State of NH where she devotedly worked until she stopped working in October of 2014.
When Mary wasn’t at the Bingo Hall shouting “BINGO” on Thursday nights, she was spending time with her family — whether it was road trips with her husband photographing lighthouses and covered bridges, camping, or road trips with her daughter to see her siblings and parents. Other passions of Mary’s included baking cakes for all occasions, playing card games, and writing poetry.
Throughout her life, Mary has courageously battled breast cancer, colon cancer and never let these or her mental health define her. Eleven years ago her dementia progressively took away her independence. Her husband, John (Ernie), described it as a “disease of losses.” Despite her cognitive decline, Mary found ways to show appreciation with her loved ones through smiles, hugs, and squeezes of hands. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, godmother and friend to many.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, E. John; father Terrence Coughlin of Pembroke; daughter Jennifer Pearson and husband Benjamin of Laconia; three stepsons, Russell and wife Tracey of Hillsboro, OR, Charles and wife Amy of CA, and Ryan of Belmont; sisters Frances and husband Raymond of Torrington, CT, Theresa and husband Earle of Pembroke; six grandsons including her most recent, Theodore; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Judith Coughlin; brother Terrance Coughlin; niece Michelle; and dear friends, May and Belinda.
A celebration of life will be held at March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church, 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Granite VNA.
