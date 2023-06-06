Mary E. Minter, 81

Mary E. Minter, 81

Mary E. (Downes) Minter, 81, of Boscawen, left behind the family that she cherished on June 3

She was the daughter of Frank and Faith (Johndro) Downes of Andover. Mary graduated from Andover High School and was employed for 29 years at the Department of Transportation, State of NH. Growing up she loved being outside with her dad, most often with various ponies and horses, and attending pony pulls with him.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.