Mary E. Minter, 81

Mary E. (Downes) Minter, 81, of Boscawen, left behind the family that she cherished on June 3
She was the daughter of Frank and Faith (Johndro) Downes of Andover. Mary graduated from Andover High School and was employed for 29 years at the Department of Transportation, State of NH. Growing up she loved being outside with her dad, most often with various ponies and horses, and attending pony pulls with him.
In 1992, she met and fell in love with Ralph Minter. They later married and made their home in Boscawen, with their pugs Maggie, Bubba (RIP), Mckenna and Cimba.
Mary loved all sports, but she would most often be seen at either her son Bruce’s baseball games or softball games he coached, becoming “mom” to numerous players along the way, even at her great-granddaughters’ games, she was there, yelling “grammy slammer.”
She also loved Nascar, yelling with a fist up for Dale Jr. to pass, attending many races in NH, Martinsville and Darlington.
Country music was another passion. She followed various local NH bands, along with her best buddy, “Ma T,” causing lots of laughter and making many friends wherever they went. Especially close to her were the members of Shannon Smith & The Country Caravan. She attended a ton of concerts, but Alan Jackson was her favorite. Nashville was her kind of city.
If there was a casino in her path, she found a seat.
Ralph and Mary enjoyed traveling, especially to Virginia to see family and Granny.
Mary leaves behind her husband Ralph Minter of Boscawen; her daughter, Terry Adams of Northfield; and son, Bruce Addison of Concord; two granddaughters, Brittany Poole (Sean) of Moultonborough and Kristin Doucette (Matthew) of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Keenan and Alanna Poole and Bree and Asher Doucette; her brother, Roy Downes (Kathie); and sister, Joan Young of Salisbury; brother, Frank Downes (Linda) of Andover; and sister, Cheryl Fiske (Bobby) of Loudon; many nieces and nephews; and “bonus” children and grandchildren that called her mom and gram and Minty.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Randy S. Downes of Texas; mother-in-law, Vivian (Adkins) Minter ”Granny” of Collinsville, Virginia; and son-in-law, Paul E. Adams of Northfield. Play some music for her Paul.
A Celebration of Life open house will be at Franklin Elks Club, 125 S. Main St., Franklin, on June 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Burial at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen will be privately attended by family at a later date.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information visit csnh.com.
