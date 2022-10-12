Mary Ann Rogers, 81

LACONIA — Mary Ann (Butler) (Seniti) Rogers, 81, of Laconia, and formerly of Reading, Massachusetts, died Monday morning at the Laconia Lakes Regional Hospital in Laconia following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late John Seniti.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Morrissey) Butler, she was raised and educated in East Boston and has spent the last 20 years living in Laconia.
Mary Ann worked for the city of Boston School Department of Transportation as a manager and coordinator for bus transportation for the city for over 40 years before retiring to Laconia.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Cindy McCoy of Groveland, Massachusetts; her four daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Richard Rosemond of Leominster, Massachusetts, Patty and Steve Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Donna and Steve Wellmann of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Joan and Ron Martin of Summerville, South Carolina; her brothers, William Butler of Stoneham, Massachusetts and Robert Butler of Sebago, Maine; and also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Butler.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church, Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. Expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of one’s choice. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
