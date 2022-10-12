Mary Ann Rogers, 81

LACONIA — Mary Ann (Butler) (Seniti) Rogers, 81, of Laconia, and formerly of Reading, Massachusetts, died Monday morning at the Laconia Lakes Regional Hospital in Laconia following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late John Seniti.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Morrissey) Butler, she was raised and educated in East Boston and has spent the last 20 years living in Laconia.

