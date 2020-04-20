PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA — Marsha F. (Martin, Drew) Cameron, 68, of Pinellas Park, Florida, died April 13, 2020 of Stage 4 lung cancer.
Marsha was born at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Roger E. and Constance R. (Henault) Martin of Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Marsha obtained her G.E.D in 1970 from Cumberland High School in Rhode Island, and graduated valedictorian with an Associates degree in Accounting from New Hampshire Tech in 1991. Marsha retired from North Star Industries of New York in 2007. She recently held a treasurer position in her local HOA board in Florida. Her hobbies included spending time with friends and family, camping, gardening, reading, eating chocolates, card making, Mahjong, and bocce ball with her club members, antique restoration and spending all day at the beach collecting shells. She is going to be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Elliott Cameron, and eight known children: her daughter Kristin (Potrzeba) Cadoret from East Providence, RI; her son Jeremy Drew from Malone, NY; son and wife Matthew and Janna Drew from North Providence, RI; son and wife Jonathan and Natasha Drew from Malone, NY; daughter Stephanie (Drew) Chenaille from Malone, NY; daughter and husband Melissa and Howie Lamica from Malone, NY; daughter and husband Cheresa and David Hooper of Tucson, AZ; son and wife Elliott R. and Alexa Cameron from San Diego, CA; and one unknown baby girl born in May 1967; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind siblings James Martin, David and Carlena Martin, Valerie and Paul Breton and Alan Martin of New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are cousins Paul and Cathy Emerson and Bruce and Carlene Emerson and their children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
