Marlene D. Sorette, 87, formerly of Laconia and Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Aug. 27, 2022.
She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1935 the daughter of Andrew J. Sorette and Madeline (Marchetti) Sorette.
Marlene D. Sorette, 87, formerly of Laconia and Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Aug. 27, 2022.
She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1935 the daughter of Andrew J. Sorette and Madeline (Marchetti) Sorette.
Marlene was raised in Franklin and attended Franklin High School graduating in 1953. While in high school she was a cheerleader. She lived most of her life in Laconia where she worked for Lakes Region General Hospital and Beede Electric for many years.
Marlene is survived by her sister, Joan Marcoux of Cary, NC, her brother, Andrew “Pete” Sorette, Jr. of Franklin; nieces and nephews, Brenda Frost and husband Robert and family, Paul Marcoux and family, Tom Marcoux and wife Sue and family, Bruce Sorette and wife Sharon and family, Mike Sorette and family, Sherry Jacques, wife of the late Allen Jacques and family, Rick Sorette and family, and Andy Sorette and family.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law, Lorraine Sorette; and brother-in-law, Paul Marcoux.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 12 noon in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Marlene may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235 or to the Alzheimer’s Assn., 15 Constitution Dr., Suite 1G, Bedford, NH 03110.
For an online guestbook entry, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.