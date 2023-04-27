Mark W. Ober Sr., 73, of Ashland passed away April 26, after a brief illness.

Mark was born Oct. 27, 1949, to Allen K. Ober and Marjorie (Fogg) Ober and lived his whole life in Ashland. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1968 and worked as a farmer until 1972, when he began serving his community as a member of the Ashland Highway Department. In 1978 he became the town road agent and public works director, a position for which he was highly respected and that he held until his retirement in 2014. He also served as a town trustee and served on the committee for Pemi Baker Solid Waste District. Mark worked tirelessly in all aspects of his life, and after his day job tended his small family farm on Owl Brook Road into the night, raising a variety of farm animals. He was known for his haying prowess, producing thousands of bales of hay each summer. He imparted this work ethic onto his children who helped him throw and stack bales of hay to feed his cattle throughout the winter.

