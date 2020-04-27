THORNTON — Mark Sleeper, 52, of Thornton, NH passed away April 12th, after losing a battle with cancer.
He was born in Miami, Florida, January 16, 1968 and moved with his family to Thornton, New Hampshire where he has continued to live since childhood. He attended Thornton Central School and then later attended Plymouth Regional High School. He was the youngest son to the late Walter and May (Anderson) Sleeper of Thornton.
Mark was quite an athlete during his school days, where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. He received many athletic awards, and helped lead his teams to victory while he served as Captain. He was elected into this role by his teammates in all three sports. He was easily recognized by his powerful 6’4” stature. Mark’s closest friends knew him as “beef” or “Sleep.” He was humble but proud of his many athletic accomplishments. Some of which were his nomination to All-State; playing on the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl team; and being a part of a winning legacy with the Bobcats Football team, where he was a starter for both his junior and senior years.
He might be most well remembered for kicking the WINNING field-goal in the last seconds of a game against a long-time rival team. One of Mark’s most prized possessions is a baseball bat that has recently been passed on to his son. This is the bat he carried to the plate when he hit a home-run ball so hard into the outfield of D&M Park — that he took out a light. Mark will be sincerely missed by his many teammates and coaches, friends and family and all those whose lives he touched.
Mark is survived by his only son, Dane Sleeper. Mark is also survived by his brother Doug Sleeper of Vermont, his sister Debbie Anderson of Thornton, his brother Terry Sleeper of Meredith, and his sister Karen Johnston of Campton. He also leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be arranged as soon as can be permitted.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
