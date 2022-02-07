SANDWICH — Mark Allen, 78, of Sandwich, died on January 25, 2022 of natural causes.
He was born in New York City and grew up in Mohegan Colony. He met his wife, Marjorie, in high school and they married shortly after graduating, remaining together for 49 years, until Marj’s passing in 2014.
Mark was an ever present face at hundreds of antique shows across the entire landscape of the United States over 50 some odd years in business. For some, this industry is a hobby well met, for others it is a serious endeavor requiring countless nights on the road, hours spent researching, and sometimes misplaced priorities of time spent away from family. As a researcher, Mark gave this industry his whole being to his very last day. Starting out buying and selling in the grassy knolls of the Connecticut countryside, while working on his doctorate studies at Einstein in New York City, his interest in material culture and its rewards hijacked a promising career in the academic world. The antiques business, countless museums, and private collections were the benefactors of his zeal and determination.
Although antiquities certainly dominated Mark’s attention, they were not his sole focus. He was a robust individual who delighted in a great meal, whether it was served at a fabulous restaurant such as the French Laundry in California or the best hole in the wall place in New York City’s Meatpacking District, or prepared by himself in his very own gourmet kitchen at home. He also enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and spending time with his daughters and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Regina Allen; and his wife, Marjorie (Sokoloff) Allen.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Allen (Xavier Becquer) and Samantha Captain (David); brother, Alec Allen (Judy); brothers-in-law, William Wibel, Steve Sokoloff (Freddie); and sister-in-law, Beth Engerson (Scott).
Arrangements have been postponed until the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute (https://www.jimmyfund.org/).
