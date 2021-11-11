Marjorie M. Chandonnait, 88

LACONIA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Mae Chandonnait, 88, of Blueberry Lane, after a short illness at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Marjorie was born on May 4, 1933 in Laconia, the daughter of Marshall and Celia (Dumais) Heath.
She worked various jobs throughout her life, most notably New Hampshire Unemployment Solutions, and retired from Walmart at the age of 78.
Marjorie enjoyed crocheting, knitting and quilting; but her most favorite pastime activity was to shop and go thrifting. She had a passion for collecting antiques and gifting them to her loved ones. Marjorie spent every special occasion with the ones closest to her, her grandchildren, Chad Chandonnait, Todd Chandonnait, his wife Heather and their children, Olivia and Beckett Chandonnait.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Sharon Chandonnait of Laconia, Donna Chandonnait and her spouse Michael Sharon of Lakeport; her three sons, Mark Chandonnait of Franklin, Tony Chandonnait of Franklin and Ricky Chandonnait and his wife Kelly of Franklin; her sister, Carol Beach and her husband Robert of Franklin; her many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marjorie is predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Luger O. Chandonnait; her significant other, Richard Defosses Sr.; her daughter, Kathleen Chandonnait; her grandchildren, Kane Chandonnait and Jessie Chandonnait; her brother, Roger Heath; and her sister, Elaine Bennett.
A Private Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, or do a random act of kindness in Marjorie’s memory.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.