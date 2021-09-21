AUSTIN. Texas — Marjorie "Margie" Louise Burns Ellison, 80, of Austin, TX, passed away on the morning of September 19, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born to parents Evelyn Maye Fitzgerald and Thomas Hugh Burns in Laconia, New Hampshire. Her father was awarded the Silver Star for his bravery in WWII. Margie graduated from Laconia High School in 1960 and from the Shepard-Gill School of Practical Nursing in 1962.
She married the late Maxie Wayne Ellison on August 8, 1964. He was the love of her life.
Margie is survived by her sister-in-law Audrey Blake of Bartlett, TX; sister Lenore Coffin of Berlin, NH; daughter Kathleen Ellison of Austin, TX, and her domestic partner Kaz Elskes and their son Jayden; and beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.
